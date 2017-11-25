Joe Flaherty ratified to fill Fianna Fáil vacancy on Longford County Council

After Connie Gerety-Quinn's withdrawal from the race the previous Monday, Joe Flaherty's ratification to fill the Fianna Fáil vacancy on Longford County Council was but a mere formality on Friday evening in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Mr Flaherty, who was selected by Longford FF to contest the general election, will succeed Padraig Loughrey on the local authority.

Senator Paul Daly extended heartiest congratulations to Mr Flaherty on his selection to Longford County Council and he expressed gratitude to Padraig Loughrey for his great service as a councillor.

Two Independent members of Longford County Council, Cllrs Mark Casey and Gerry Warnock, took to Facebook to congratulate Mr Flaherty.

Cllr Warnock posted, "Congratulations Joe on your formal selection to Longford County Council! Looking forward to welcoming you next month and working with you as a fellow councillor."

While Cllr Casey wrote, "Congratulations to my neighbour Joe Flaherty on your selection to Longford County Council. Great to have another Lanesboro man in the chamber. Looking forward to working with you."

