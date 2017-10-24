Work Commencing on the Ballymahon Water Mains Replacement Project

The project will improve the security of the water supply for customers, by reducing leakage by several millions of litres of water per year and avoid future bursts along Main Street.

This project is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which over the next four years will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.

This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

Work on the project will start on Monday, 6 November and is expected to be completed in early February 2018. The works involve the replacement of ageing water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts which can cause interruptions to customer’s water supply.

The project is estimated to take approximately 12 – 14 weeks to complete. The work will be carried out in short sections to minimise the impact on residents, businesses and road users.

The works will involve some water shut-offs in each area when the pipes are being connected to the system. The project team will ensure that householders and businesses are advised of any works in their area in advance and will be given 48 hours prior notice of water shut offs.

During the works, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be in place and alternative access arrangements agreed with local residents during construction there will be appropriate phasing of work crews to minimise disruption and an avoidance of works during peak traffic times.

Throughout the duration of the works customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and updates will also be available on www.water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s recently published Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.