Comhairle na nÓg: looking out for Longford's youth

Longford Comhairle na nÓg's AGM took place on Thursday October 19 last. Young people aged 13 to 17 came from schools and youth clubs across the county to take part in the meeting.

The theme of this year's AGM was 'Our Vision, Your Opportunity' and delegates took part in workshops, facilitated by Comhairle members, on the topics education, drugs & alcohol, mental health, internet, and bullying.

Síona Cahill, Longford native, and participant in the original Comhairle na nÓg structure, now Deputy President and VP for Equality & Active Citizenship with the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), spoke to delegates about activism, empowerment, and civic engagement.

Speaking passionately about her work, she told delegates that it is Comhairle na nÓg that ignited her passion and interest in activism.

The AGM also saw the launch of the HEALTH booklet, a piece of work released in conjunction with the Longford Mental Health Association.

The book contains information on mental health, wellbeing and healthy living and will be distributed to all schools and services in the county.

Emmet Middleton, AIT graduate, and mental health advocate also spoke to the delegation about his experience with mental health problems and how he copes with anxiety.

Cllr Mae Sexton, chair of the Comhairle na nÓg Steering Committee addressed the delegation before the election results were announced.

