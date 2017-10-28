Longford District Court: Hit another vehicle and drove of

Bernie McDonagh, 39 Dún Daire, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with damaging a motor vehicle at Grian Ard, Longford on February 19, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question at 23:10 hrs, a lady was sitting in her car in the Ardnacassa area of Longford town preparing to move when she was hit from behind by a van.

“The van was being driven by Mr McDonagh and after the impact he drove on,” the Inspector continued, before pointing out that the lady subsequently left her car, went into her house and told her husband what had happened.

“The husband then got into his car and proceeded to follow the van; he eventually caught up with Mr McDonagh and spoke to him about what happened.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client wanted to apologise for what happened.

“His insurance company has sorted out the other car but at the time of the incident, he panicked and that is why he drove off,” she added.

“He admits that what he did was wrong.”

Ms Mimnagh went on to say that her client had no previous convictions and was “very unhappy” about appearing in court in relation to the matter before Judge Hughes.

Following his deliberations on proceedings, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.

The Judge also said that if the defendant had a problem with the six months driving ban that was imposed, he could appeal the decision to the circuit court.