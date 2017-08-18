Fresh pay row at Tesco Longford

The row over pay at Tesco has reared its head again after the company decided to give staff a two per cent rise but excluded long serving employees from the pay deal.

“For the third time Tesco has refused to pay a two per cent wage increase to its longest serving staff,” an infuriated long serving employee told the Leader Leader this week.

All of the other staff have received this increase and it's the third year in succession the company has done this.”

The Tesco employee said there were eight long serving staff in the Longford store with over 30 years of service and about 180 staff nationwide who were currently classed as being ‘long serving’ by the company.

“Tesco has said it is paying all eligible staff, but what makes the eight people in Longford ineligible?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Tesco planned to change the terms and conditions of its long serving staff known as pre 1996 staff earlier this year and that subsequently led to an all out strike by workers in February.

The local employeeclaimed that as a result of this latest twist he and his other long serving colleagues are now down six per cent in wages since the cost cutting measures began three years ago.

In a statement, Tesco said its position was to ensure fairness and equality among its staff.

“In the spirit of reaching agreement, Tesco accepted the Labour Court Recommendation which set out a fair resolution and included a provision for the payment of the annual pay award,” the statement continued.

“However, this was rejected by Mandate despite 12 months of discussions including hundreds of hours in the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court.”

The company said it offered the best rates of pay and benefits in the retail sector and was also the only food retailer to give all colleagues contracts guaranteeing their minimum weekly hours, with more than 50% of staff working 30 hours or more every week.

“We are proud to be one of the biggest private sector employers in Ireland employing over 13,000 colleagues across the country,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Mandate claims the way Tesco continues to treat its staff has become “totally unacceptable”.

“We have a number of cases against Tesco at the moment and they are currently being processed through the Labour Court,” a spokesperson added.

“Tesco has decided not to pay the staff who are on certain contracts and who came into the company at a certain time.