Man charged in connection with Edgeworthstown drugs haul remanded on continuing bail at Longford District Court

A man who appeared at Longford District Court yesterday charged in connection with the discovery of over €6,000 worth of cocaine in Edgeworthstown last month, was remanded on conditional bail.

Philip County (30) appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of cocaine and intent to sell or supply the drugs in Edgeworthstown last October.

Following a brief hearing into the matter, the defendant was subsequently remanded to appear back before the courts on January 23, 2018.