Cash stolen during break-in at Longford establishment

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a recreational facility in Longford town over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A till, together with its contents was taken following a reported burglary at the popular facility, off Dublin Road in Longford town on Monday.

It's believed thieves managed to gain access to the premises by forcing open a rear door sometime between 1am and 4am.

No arrests have yet been made, causing gardaí to seek the public's help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.