A happy ending as missing Bernese mountain dog 'Cooper' is returned to relieved Longford owner

Longford dog owner Aoife Cafferkey was mightily relieved and happy this morning as her missing Bernese mountain dog, 'Cooper' was returned to her home.

Aoife was thrilled to welcome home and she also thanked the Longford Leader for sharing her appeal for information. "Thank you so much for sharing it on your page. We really appreciate it. Thank you."



Five-year-old ‘Cooper’, was wearing a red collar when he went missing from the Aughadegnan area of Longford town on Sunday morning, October 29 and Aoife was overcome with joy when a man arrived at her house this morning (Monday, October 30) with 'Cooper'.

"The relief and happiness is unbelievable," she declared.

