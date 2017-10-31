Court hears how Edgeworthstown man became embroiled in fist fight outside nightclub

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.

Michael Hussey (33), 21 Auburn Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Main Street, Longford on October 2, 2017.

He was also further charged with failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question at approximately 21:10hrs Garda Cunniffee was on patrol in the area when he observed the defendant in a fist fight outside the Spiral Tree nightclub.

“Mr Hussey was aggressive and angry at the time,” continued the Inspector, before pointing out that when the defendant was subsequently asked to leave the area he went to Apache Pizza and starting fighting there too.

“Once again he became aggressive and abusive and at one point he told Garda Cunniffe to f*** off.

“He also interfered with the arrest of another person on the night.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that the defendant had four previous convictions.

In mitigation, Mr Hussey’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said his client was very apologetic over what had happened that night.

“Edgeworthstown had got to a hurling final and this man went into town to join in the socialising,” he said, before pointing out that the defendant worked at a well known factory in the mid Longford town.

“He knows that he behaved outrageously that night and he assures me that this will never happen again.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that it appeared to him that the Gardaí had been very tolerant towards Mr Gearty’s client on the night of the incident.

“They tried not to arrest him, yet in the end they had to because of his carry on,” the Judge fumed.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.