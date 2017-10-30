Longford public invited to attend upcoming JPC meeting

Longford Joint Policing Committee will host a public meeting concerning matters affecting the policing of Co Longford on Thursday, November 2 at 4pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The theme of the meeting will be 'Embracing our Diverse Communities'. Members of the public are invited to attend, air their views and ask questions.

All questions should be submitted in writing to the Meetings Administrator, Longford Joint Policing Committee, Longford County Council, Aras an Chontae, Great Water St., Longford or by email to policing@longfordcoco.ie no later than Monday, October 30.

The name, address and contact details of the person submitting the question should be included but will not be publicised.

The public are advised that in some circumstances, for legal reasons, it may not be possible to consider a matter if it: relates to a specific investigation; relates to an individual or involves information received by An Garda Síochána or the Local Authority in confidence.

Those who require alternative arrangements for the submission of questions may contact the following number: 043-3343433.