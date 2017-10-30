Down Memory Lane in Longford: Public accused of being "hung up" on junkets

Members of the public were accused of being “hung up on junkets” at last week's meeting of Longford Urban Council , which was told that less than one per cent of the total UDC budget for the year is spent on attendance at conferences.

“I was involved on a committee that approved a gym for Ballymahon which went £40,000 over budget and not even one letter was written to the papers about it” claimed Independent Cllr Brendan McDermott “and I spent six months in here talking about unemployment, which is a far more important issue than attendance at conferences and there wasn't another word about it, so I think the public have got the wrong end of the stick here”.

“I have always supported democracy”, said Cllr Carberry “but Ms Kelly has never supported democracy because the decision on conferences has always been eight to one against her and still she persists in bringing this issue up time and time again”.

Philo Kelly said she had sought at last year's Estimates meeting to have the £11,000 for attendance at conferences directed towards keeping the rates at £65 instead of increasing them to £80.

“I didn't get backing from one single member in this Chamber and that is why we are paying such high rates today”, she said.