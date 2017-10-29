North Longford man hit with three year driving ban

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for three years and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

David Jobe (31), Crott, Moyne, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving while over the legal limit of alcohol at Clontumpher, Ballinalee on February 2, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question and following an intoxyliser test, the defendant provided a reading of 89mg/alcohol per 100ml/breath.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client acknowledged his wrongdoing in the matter.

“He knows that what he did will have very serious consequences.”

Meanwhile, a letter from the defendant’s father was submitted to the court.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.