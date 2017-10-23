Longford artist Helena Grimes to open 'A Fine Line' in Limerick City next week

The act of drawing is 'narrative in its truest form' according to Moyne native and talented artist, Helena Grimes.

Through the transfer of ink; memories, emotions and thoughts are encapsulated onto the surface of the paper.

Helena's exhibition, 'A Fine Line' will open at the Belltable in Limerick City on October 26 next and will run until November 4.

'A Fine Line' explores cognitive metamorphosis through a series of intricate ink drawings, printmaking and installation.

The exhibition addresses timeless themes of grief, anxiety, power and regeneration, which become infused with the artist’s innermost thoughts, mythology and fragments of her imagination.

Grimes’ distinctive line drawings act like fables. The whimsical creatures in her compositions act as metaphors of the human mind, present at different stages of social challenges.

The environments portray a layer of familiarity; intertwined with dream-like elements to isolate the mind and hold the gaze of the viewer, enabling a deep engagement with their own subconscious.

One such piece of art is entitled 'Molting' and pictured above.

“This piece depicts an uplifting representation of a Swan standing tall, transforming in front of a smaller bird,” Helena explained to the Longford Leader earlier this week.

“While there is direct reference to 'Children of Lir' and 'The Ugly Ducking', my drawings always are intertwined with my own deeper concepts and inspirations.

“I don't like to give away too much of my work's true meaning; I feel the viewer will discover their own unique narrative within the composition and that is the most exciting part when exhibiting new work.”

Helena has been drawing for as long as she can remember, with envelopes, copybooks and even encyclopedias falling victim to her pen.

“I would always steal my dad's pens,” she recalled.

“Luckily, I was greatly encouraged throughout my school years, and gained a more formal appreciation for art when I went on to study in LSAD.

“It was there I began to develop my personal practice, exhbit and sell my artwork.”

Helena's work has been exhibited in various locations nationally as well as internationally in the UK, Netherlands, Egypt, Turkey and the USA.

Her work has been purchased for several private collections in Ireland, the UK and the USA, as well as municipal art collections.

“My art is my passion and it is my purpose in life. It is not a choice for me or a lifestyle; it is my life,” she said.

“I am constantly seeing how far I can push it but I still have such a long way to go and a list of things I want to do.

“I am extremely grateful to people around me who have consistently supported me. Although I have exhibited and sold work nationally and internationally it is always such a wonderful feeling when someone from home makes contact, either for a commission or a print.

“It is so important to remember where you started. I still have so much I want to do and achieve yet and I will continue to stay connected to growing arts scene in Longford.”

For more information on Helena, or to see more of her artwork, visit www.helenagrimes.com or find her on social media.

