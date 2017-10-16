Longford on RED Alert: Roads closed in Longford

With Storm Ophelia battering the country, there are a number of road closures in place, according to Longford County Council.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village).

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the L1162 the road down to Ballynakille Graveyard (between Clondra and Killashee) a tree is down and the road is just passable.

The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The Road from Ballinalee roundabout to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree.

The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are advised to driver with caution a tree is down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

