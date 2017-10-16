Longford in RED Alert: Loss of power in parts of the county

With Storm Ophelia hitting Longford hard, parts of the county are starting to experience power outages.

A branch has fallen in Lisduff, hitting a transformer and causing power outages in the Lisduff area.

ESB earlier released a statement with a video explaining to customers how to react when an outage occurs.

Unfortunately, with over 120,000 customers without power, as reported by ESB at 12pm, many will be left without power throughout the night.

Warnings have been issued to the people of Ireland to ensure they have candles at the ready, as well as extra batteries for torches and other battery-powered equipment.

