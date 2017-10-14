CE workers behind Granard's buttermarket revamp
Local workers who played a key part in the refurbishment of Granard Buttermarket have expressed their satisfaction at its recent re-opening.
Community employment scheme workers, together with their supervisor Joe Murphy helped set the project's wheel's in motion by doing the initial clean up of the site a number of years ago.
Other works carried out by the Granard Area Action Group sponsored scheme included the restoration of the entrance gates in conjunction with local craftsman Eamonn Creamor as well as the maintenance of the external stone walls.
“This project is a fine example of what can be achieved when local Community groups and statutory bodies work together,” said Mr Murphy.
