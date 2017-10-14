Open House viewing at Glasheen, Drumlish on Sunday

Are you still searching for your dream home? Well, if the answer is yes, then you should go along and view the very impressive Glasheen - a beautiful, private development in Drumlish , built by Drumattan Construction - next Sunday afternoon.

From 2-4pm, Drumattan Construction are hosting a much anticipated Open House event and house hunters from Co Longford and beyond are invited to come along and see for themselves these detached luxury homes in the lovely village of Drumlish.

Situated only ten minutes from the N4 and Longford town, Glasheen comprises of 26 detached luxury homes of four and five bedroom properties, which are 1650 sq/ft and 2050 sq/ft respectively.

Shops, pubs, schools, a crèche and doctor's surgery are all within walking distance of the village.

The development is fully maintained and sits in a very quiet location at the edge of Drumlish.

What's more, all of the homes are solid, block built houses with pumped insulation equipped with ample gardens which represent outstanding value for money.

“We have just four of these luxury homes left in this beautiful development, one five bed and three four bed, starting at an incredible €195,000,” said a spokesperson.

“This may be the last chance to purchase one of these outstanding detached properties.”

The four houses which are still on the market come with a tarmacadam driveway and an impressive B2 energy rating.

Don’t forget, the Open House viewing at Glasheen is on Sunday next, October 15 from 2 to 4pm.

And if you can’t make it and if you wish to arrange a viewing or require further information, you can contact Brendan Corrigan, Central Auctioneers, Ballinamuck at 087 818 4084, email brndncorrigan@gmail.com or alternatively contact Drumattan Construction directly, email info@drumattan.com or call us on 087 419 8997 or 087 419 7481.