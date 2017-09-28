Granard national school celebrates opening of brand new extension

The Sacred Heart National School in Granard was buzzing last Friday afternoon as staff, pupils and parents gathered together to celebrate the official opening of the school's new extension.

The celebrations kicked off with a special mass led by Fr Simon Cadam and Bishop Francis Duffy to open what is the second extension in 11 years.

“We owe deep gratitude to the Sisters of Mercy who arrived in Granard in 1881 and proceeded to set up both our primary and secondary schools,” said school Principal Marett Smith.

“Sadly, the convent is now closed, but we will remain indebted to them for the trojan work they have done to imrove the quality of life in our community.

“We also remember Fr Frank Kelly who was hugely instrumental in securing our last extension and was present on that occasion to oversee its completion.”

Ms Smith then went on to thank the Department of Education for funding the extension; the project team associated with bringing the project to completion; the Board of Management, and the staff “who have contributed in so many ways to bring this school to what it is today”.

“To say we area all proud of it is an understatement. Every one of you has given of your time and energy to make it the warm, inviting place it is, with the Catholic ethos at its core,” she added.

“I reserve the last thanks for the pupils and their parents.

“You have trusted us with the care of your children. We will always endeavour to do our very best to ensure that they receive the education they require to make them well-informed, decent and kind members of society.

“We will, plase God, work together to achieve this,” she concluded.

The mass was followed by refreshments and entertainment to celebrate the new extension, with staff, pupils and parents alike all enjoying the wonderful day for the local community.