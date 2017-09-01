Dara Calleary pulls out of chairing tonight's Fianna Fáil Longford Selection Convention

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary will not be chairing tonight's eagerly awaited Longford selection convention because of an impending IDA visit in his home constituency, the Leader can reveal.

Officials from the state agency are due to visit Ballina later today, forcing the party to seek an alternative chair to oversee tonight's proceedings.

He will be replaced by Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Communications, Environment and Natural Resources.

It's estimated around 450 delegates are eligible to vote for their preferred candidate with Cllr Seamus Butler, Joe Flaherty and Connie Gerety Quinn all vying for the party's nomination.

Registration is scheduled from 6:30pm to 8:30pm this evening at the Longford Arms Hotel.

A final result as to who has been successful, is expected sometime after.

