Fianna Fail confirm date for Longford convention

Fianna Fail is holding its selection convention in Longford on September 1. Members of the party were informed of the convention date today and they have until 5pm on July 31 to nominate potential candidates from Longford to run for the party in the next election. Members will select a Longford candidate at the convention which is to be held in the Longford Arms Hotel on September 1.

Three people have confirmed their intention to seek the nomination so far: Longford Leader MD Joe Flaherty, Cllr Seamus Butler and Pat O’Rourke. It is not yet known if the 2016 general election candidate Connie Gerety Quinn will also seek a nomination.

The selection convention will take place a few weeks before the national Fianna Fail think-in which is also due to be held in Longford in September.