Fifteen personal injury claims handed out every month in Longford

There have been 174 awards made in Longford by Personal Injuries Assessment Board in the past year.

In support of small businesses and motorists all over Ireland that are suffering from spiralling insurance premiums coupled with crippling claims costs insurance, experts at the CFM Group are calling on Financial Services Minister Eoghan Murphy to speed up the establishment of the insurance claims register to out professional fraudsters.

CFM group says it intends to campaign for a register which it believes will go a long way to curbing the activities of “professional insurance claimants”, who, they believe, are making a substantial living from falsifying multiple claims with the aim of being compensated by insurance pay-outs.

