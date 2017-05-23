National recognition for Longford Revamp 3R Furniture Store

The Revamp 3R Furniture Store in Longford was awarded third place and €1,000 in the Get Involved Sustainable Community Initiative 2016.

The 4th annual Get Involved Community Initiative awards, sponsored by Local Ireland and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), were presented at a ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown last Thursday.

Revamp 3R and three other community projects from counties Limerick, Cork and Leitrim were the recipients of €10,000 in funding.

Broadford and Ashford Walking Trails, St Patrick’s Boys National School, Skibbereen Sensory Garden and North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Committee were each awarded bursaries of €3,000, while Longford Revamp was awarded €1,000.

The projects spanned a wide cross-section of community activities ranging from the provision of beautiful walking trails in Limerick, a magnificent sensory garden in a boys national school in Skibbereen to an amazing energy project in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim which, when completed, will result in the town and environs greatly reducing its carbon emissions. The Longford revamp project restores old furniture and provides valuable local employment.

Now in its 4th year, the Local Ireland Get Involved Sustainable Communities awards initiative is promoted by 51 weekly paid for newspapers.

32 projects from the 26 counties entered the 2016 competition. The projects span the essential areas necessary to build sustainable communities, clean energy, water conservation, local food production, eco-tourism and developing sustainable local community employment.

Jim Gannon, Chief Executive SEAI commended the project finalists and said that the current vision for SEAI is to identify and assist communities to help themselves.

David Burke, President of Local Ireland and Managing Editor of the Tuam Herald, said that all the projects presented were all about community, the most important thing we have.

Duncan Stewart, award winning architect, broadcaster and environmentalist and chairman of the judging panel commended all participants for the quality of the projects presented and for their unstinting commitment to making their communities more sustainable for the future.