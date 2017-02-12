Crouch, touch, pause, pundit in Longford!

The lucky quartet chosen for the panel were Charlie Geelon (9) from Shankill, Dublin; Donncha Flannery (7) from Tramore, Waterford; Charlotte De Chellance (9) from Kildare and Dylan Vickers (8) from Wicklow town.

The Aldi Kids Rugby panel, which is anchored by comedian Barry Murphy, will continue to offer viewers match analysis, before, during and after each of the Ireland’s remaining RBS 6 Nations games (February 11 v Italy at Stadio Olimpico; February 25 v France at Aviva Stadium; March 10 v Wales at Principality Stadium; March 18 v England at Aviva Stadium). So tune in to see them in action!

In September 2016 the Aldi Play Rugby initiative was launched, bringing the non-contact rugby programme to schools all over the country and the Aldi Kids Rugby Panel is adding something extra special to the RBS 6 Nations.

As a business rooted in communities across the country for over 17 years, Aldi is committed to helping more young people throughout Ireland gain access to rugby in their local school.