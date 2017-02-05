Longford farming community primed for machinery show

The long awaited flagship event of the Irish farm machinery sector for 2017 is finally here.

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will be held at Punchestown Racecourse near Naas, Co Kildare over three days from Thursday, February 9 next, to Saturday, February 11. The event is expected to become the farm machinery highlight of the year.

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is organised on a biennial basis by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) which is the representative body for the farm machinery industry in Ireland with a membership compromising businesses engaged in the manufacture, importation, distribution, retail sale and servicing of farm machinery in Ireland. Both the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show and, the Association's other flagship event, FTMTA Grass & Muck have been developed by FTMTA as high quality, professional, farm machinery events with the guiding principle that they are “organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor”.

Farmers, contractors and machinery enthusiasts from all across Ireland will flock to the excellent venue at Punchestown over the three days of the Show. The Show will open to the public from 10am each day, closing at 6pm on Thursday and Friday and at 5pm on Saturday. In total, some 19,000 visitors attended the Show over the three days in 2015 and, based on the increase in advance ticket sales and overall interest, the organisers expect to see over 20,000 people come through the doors on this occasion.

The inclusion of a Saturday in the Show in recent years has proved very popular with visitors, making Ireland’s premier farm machinery event more accessible to part time farmers and others who may find it difficult to attend on a week day. Over 8,000 visitors attended on the Saturday in 2015 and the FTMTA will again make provision for the younger visitors to the Show on Saturday, February 11th, with a supervised indoor play area with a host of attractions for the junior farmers. The Kids Area is accessed from the covered walkway that joins Pavilion 4 to the main restaurant.

The site at Punchestown is well proven as a tremendous location for this event and is easily accessible from all over the country with excellent parking and on site facilities.