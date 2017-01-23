Irish Water in €150k Drumlish upgrade

Irish Water has completed an upgrade to the sewer network on the Mohill Road in Drumlish.

The €150,000 investment included the decommissioning of defective sewers and removal of the risk of flooding to customers’ properties during times of heavy rainfall.

The upgrade to the sewer network will also prevent storm water that occurs during times of heavy rainfall from overloading the Drumlish Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Commenting on the project Padraig Farrell, Capital Programmes Lead, East and Midlands Region said, “The investment to upgrade the Mohill Road sewer network has reduced the risk of local flooding during times of storms. Due to the combination of storm drainage in the sewers this resulted in the Drumlish Wastewater Treatment Plant overloading during times of heavy rainfall.

“This upgrade will also help the efficiency of the wastewater treatment plant.”

Irish Water said that investing in Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure was a key priority for them.

Between 2014 and 2015, Irish Water invested €166m in Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure, an increase of 22% from 2011 to 2013.

From 2016 – 2021, the remaining period of the Irish Water Business Plan, the utility is ramping up investment to spend an average of €326m per year on wastewater infrastructure.

Irish Water collects wastewater from over 1,000 separate communities connected to the wastewater network and treats around 1,600 million litres of wastewater daily before discharging it back into our rivers, harbours and coastal areas.

An Irish Water spokesperspon explained, “By 2021, as outlined in the Irish Water Business Plan, we plan to have all discharges to our rivers and seas treated before being released.

“Our programme of work will include, not only improving capacity to ensure Irish Water can facilitate the growth of the new homes and industry but also protecting our coasts, which has a huge impact on tourism and local businesses.”