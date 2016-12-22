Christmas celebrations at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford

Festive celebrations are continuing this week at St Mel's Cathedral, after an unforgettable weekend.

On Sunday, December 18, crowds gathered beside the Cathedral for the highly-anticipated Live Crib, which was an incredible sight for all to see.

That evening, locals returned to the Cathedral for the popular annual Christmas Choral Celebration with Longford County Choir and their very special guest, Longford Soprano Emer Barry.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the students from St Mel's College delivered a moving and entertaining Carol Service.

Attention now turns to this weekend's programme, which begins with Confessions in St Mel's Cathedral on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 from 10:30am until 6pm.

The Vigil Mass, which is always extremely well attended, will get underway at 10pm.

Masses will then take place at regular Sunday times on Christmas Day.

Parishioners are also invited to a New Year's Eve Vigil on Sunday, December 31 from 9:30pm until midnight.

All are welcome to end 2016 in thanksgiving and begin 2017 with the Lord in prayer.