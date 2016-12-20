Hardy swimmers are being called on to brave the icy waters of the Shannon and Garadice Lake this Christmas Day.

The annual Leitrim Ice Breakers Christmas swims will take place in Carrick on Shannon and Ballinamore.

The first group of hardy souls will enter the water at Garadice Lake at 12:30pm, followed by another at the slipway next to Emerald Star in Carrick on Shannon at 1:30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.

The events raise much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.

Each week, groups of volunteers record the Leitrim Observer and distribute it to people with visual impairments or reading difficulties.

There are 180 blind and partially sighted people living in Leitrim, 13 of whom are children.

The Leitrim branch of the National Council for the Blind was founded in Carrick on Shannon in 1963.

Christmas swimmers are welcome to make a donation on the day.

They are also encouraged to raise money and sponsorship cards are available from Mary O’Boyle who can be contacted at 071 962 0274.

It’s a fun event for all ages and it’s up to participants whether they wish to swim or just dip.

Swimmers will be rewarded with some hot beverages and chocolates while they dry off and warm up.

If you would like to sign up to the Leitrim Talking Newspaper, please call Ann on 086 153 9699 or email pfmgriffin@gmail.com.

The recordings are put onto memory sticks and sent to recipients around the county and surrounding areas for free.

They can then be played on laptops and other devices or for a small charge the LTN can provide a specially adapted MP3 Player that allows the listener to go direct to each part of the paper at the push of a button.

Anyone needing help may contact the area social worker on 086 388 6256.