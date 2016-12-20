Shane Brennan 5k in Newtownforbes

The 10th Annual Shane Brennan 5k takes place on St Stephen’s day, Monday, December 26 in Newtownforbes at 1pm for runners and 12.45pm for walkers.

The run in memory of Shane Brennan, who lost his life tragically eleven years ago, is organised every year by his family and friends.

Each year the organisers nominate a local charity to benefit from the proceeds of the run. This year’s chosen charity is Longford Women's Link (LWL).

Louise Lovett CEO LWL said, “This is a very special event. We were delighted to be selected and to be associated with the run on its 10th anniversary. It is a family occasion where all ages can participate and enjoy the refreshments and entertainment afterwards.”

Ms Lovett added, “This year there is an exciting new course and excellent prizes, including €125 for the first male and female runner plus other age category prizes, so I would encourage as many as possible to take the opportunity to come out and dust off the cobwebs from the Christmas Day festivities and support a local charity in the process.”

LWL is a local not for profit organisation which supports women and their families in Longford by providing integrated services including community crèche, mobile crèche and relief childcare staff, counselling, domestic violence service, training and education, women in business and female entrepreneur support and encouraging women to participate in policy decision-making (Manifesto Group).

The run will start and finish at the sports complex beside the school. Last year’s run attracted 700 runners and walkers and this year with the mild weather, the organisers are expecting an even bigger attendance.

Registration is now open on www.runireland.com and runners are encouraged to register online prior to the event to avoid queues on the day. Runner registration is €15 online and €20 on the day where registration will commence from 11am in the sports complex in Newtownforbes. Walkers are asked to make a contribution.

The race is chip-timed and AAI-approved (new course). Post-race refreshments and showering facilities available. All race enquiries to Sinead Nolan at 086 823 0609. Sponsorship cards are available from Longford Women’s Link at Willow House, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford. Tel: 043 33 41511.