Granard Cathaoirleach elected chair of EMRA

Granard Municipal District chairman, Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly (EMRA).

The local area representative in north Longford was appointed by Longford County Council to the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly when it was established in 2015 and followed on from his election to Longford Co Council representing the Granard area in 2014.

Prior to that he served as Mayor of Granard Town Council from 2011-2012 and has also been the chairman of Abbeylara New Pastoral Council; Directing Member of the Granard Area Action Committee; member of Longford County Council SPC Housing Committee, and the HSE Health Forum for the Dublin/Mid Leinster Area.

The Abbeylara native is one of two councillors representing Longford’s local authority on the Assembly.

Speaking following the announcement, the newly-elected Cathaoirleach thanked all the members for his unanimous election and underlined the importance of the work of all the councillors on the Assembly.

“I am delighted to take up the position and am looking forward to working with the Assembly’s Director and the rest of the staff,” he added, before acknowledging his colleague Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald who was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.