Great spirits in Granard ahead of county final

There was great excitement among councillors at the Granard Municipal District Meeting last week as Cathaoirleach PJ Reilly wished both Mullinalaghta and Abbeylara the best of luck in the upcoming county final.

“This is the second year in a row that the two teams from this area are in the final and I want to wish both teams the best of luck,” said Cllr Reilly, to much cheering and good-spirited banter from his fellow councillors.

The two teams will go head to head this coming Sunday. For a full preview of the county final, see this week's Longford Leader.