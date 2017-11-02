Longford Junior Football Kings Colmcille capture the Gilmore Cup to complete a terrific treble

Colmcille Juniors completed a terrific treble on Sunday last when they captured the Gilmore Cup with the comfortable margin of eight points to spare over Longford Slashers in the final at Devine Park in Edgeworthstown.

Colmcille . . . 1-14 Longford Slashers . . . 0-9

After already winning the Division 3 League and Intermediate B Championship titles this year, the Colmcille side were out to add the Gilmore Cup to their collection and proved too strong for Slashers.

Colmcille held a five point lead at the break and while Slashers battled back to cut the gap to just two by the 39th minute that was as close as they got. Colmcille got the only goal in the 43rd minute through Alan McKeon and that was the killer blow.

Colmcille started brightly and established an early lead with Shay McKeon, Paul Farley and Anthony Gormley kicking over points. Slashers were level by the 15th minute and had a chance to go ahead for the first time in the 17th minute when Robbie O’Connell played a nice ball into Kevin Maloney but Colmcille keeper Colm Kilbride came out and done well to clear the danger.

Kilbride brought off a fine save in the 26th minute to deny Tom Madden and Slashers were to rue not taking their goal chances. In the 28th minute Shay McKeon converted a free and further scores from Paul Murtagh (2) and Ciaran McKeon gave Colmcille a five point half-time lead; 0-8 to 0-3.

Murtagh extended the lead to six immediately on the changeover before Slashers squandered a few chances.

In the 34th minute Gerard Flynn had a goal chance but it was deflected out wide and he then landed a point moments later.

Three points from Slashers full-forward Philip Dobson, including a well-worked score in the 39th minute, cut the deficit to two points (0-9 to 0-7).

In the 41st minute Michael Kilbride kicked over a free for Colmcille and then a couple of minutes later Alan McKeon weaved his way through to shoot to the net to leave six points between the sides.

Shay McKeon fired over two frees to stretch the advantage to eight by the 50th minute and Slashers were struggling to create chances. Ciaran McKeon kicked a fine point for Colmcille in the 51st minute before Kevin Maloney got a neat score for Slashers in the 54th minute.

Anthony Gormley got a good point for Colmcille in the 57th minute and the last score of the game was registered by Slashers substitute Ciaran Farrell.

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Cathal Macken, Daryl Sexton, Colin Farley; Conor Grant, Francis Kavanagh, Ciaran McKeon (0-2); Niall Brady, Paul Farley (0-1); Anthony Gormley (0-2), Paul Treacy (0-1), Alan McKeon (1-0); Michael Kilbride (0-1, f), Paul Murtagh (0-3), Shay McKeon (0-4, 3f).

Subs:- Dara McNerney for N Brady (39 mins); Niall Hudson for S McKeon (50 mins); Philip McKeon for P Farley (53 mins); Enda Farrell for P Treacy (56 mins); Joe Mulligan for M Kilbride and Colin Kiernan for C Grant (57 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Daniel Monks; Rory Maher, Eoin Kavanagh, Gareth Ghee; Luke Reilly, Diarmuid McRory, Barry O’Rourke; Andrew Lyons, Gerard Flynn (0-1); Robbie O’Connell (0-1), Kevin Maloney (0-1), Shane Dann; Tom Madden (0-1), Philip Dobson (0-4, 2f), Kevin Finnan.

Subs:- Ross Flaherty for L Reilly and Adrian Duffy for S Dann (half-time); Ian Walsh for B O’Rourke (42 mins); Aidan Gilleran for D McRory and Ciaran Farrell (0-1) for T Madden (52 mins); Cathal Creamer for K Finnan (57 mins).

Referee: Ken Leonard (Fr Manning Gaels).