100 acre Longford farm sells for €720,000 at auction

A c.100 acre farm with derelict residence at Cornacarta, Ballymahon, Co Longford sold for €720,000 at public auction this week.

The auction, run by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar, took place on Wednesday afternoon, October 11 in Cooney’s Hotel, Ballymahon and it attracted an attendance of sixty plus people.

Bidding opened at €500,000 and quickly increased in €20,000 bids to €640,000. Bidding then dropped to €10,000 bids and went to €720,000.

After consultation, the property was put on the market and with no further offers, it was sold at €720,000 to two brothers who had rented the property for the last twenty-three years.

Described as ‘a quality holding with lots of potential’, the lands at Cornacarta are of good quality, laid out into manageable sized fields.

The property is in one undivided lot and has the benefit of road frontage to the L1135. The property also has the benefit of a year round natural water supply and is well fenced throughout.

The property contains a derelict 2 storey dwelling together with a small range of cut stone outbuildings in a small courtyard situated in the centre of the farm in an elevated position with good views over the surrounding lands.

