Forest Advisory Clinic in Longford

As part of its very popular nationwide series, Teagasc will be holding a Forestry Advisory Clinic in their Longford office on Friday, October 13 from 10am to 4pm, to facilitate as many local farmers and landowners as possible.

The clinic will be promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

A one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry adviser can be arranged by appointment and to book your consultation in Longford, please contact Deirdre on 043 33 41021. Prior booking is essential and please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:



* Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

* Available grants and premiums



* Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.



* How forestry can improve farm income and the environment



* How to apply and get the job done right first time

The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers.