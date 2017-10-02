Coping with the pressures of farming in Longford

Teagasc and Mental Health Ireland (MHI) have launched a joint publication called “Coping with the Pressures of Farming”.

This publication will be a valuable reference for those dealing with farmers on a day-to-day basis such as agricultural advisors, vets, DAFM officials, banks, suppliers, accountants and solicitors who must be aware of the mental health impacts of financial burdens and other issues affecting the mental health of rural dwellers.

Pictured at the launch at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly are Professor Gerry Boyle, Director Teagasc, Mairead McGuinness MEP, Barry Caslin, Teagasc, Hilary Mullen, Design Bytes, Enniscorthy, Martin Rogan, CEO Mental Health Ireland & Finola Colgan, MHI. Photo O'Gorman Photography.