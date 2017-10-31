Edgeworthstown woman fined for shoplifting

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Mary Lawrence, 20 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing Argon Hair Oil valued at €15 from Boots, Ballymahon Street, Longford on April 25, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question, the defendant entered the pharmacy, removed the item from the packaging and attempted to leave the store without paying for it.

“The property was recovered,” he added.

The court then heard that the defendant had 26 previous convictions.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined her €250 in respect of the matter.