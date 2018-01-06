Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 6, 2018

Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, January 3, of Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband TJ, she is deeply regretted by her daughters, Martina, Josephine, Aine and Mairead. Her brother Liam; son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daniel and Rebecca; relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.

Teresa Mulderry, (née Leonard), Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, in her 99th year, on Thursday, January 4 of Teresa Mulderry (nee Leonard), Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sisters Margaret Hoey, Mary Trew and Bridie Leonard, Teresa is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary Golden (Dublin), sons Kevin (Castlebar) and Liam; daughters-in-law, Marian and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many good friends.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel this Saturday evening, January 6 from 4pm followed by Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 7 at 1pm with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford town, Longford

The death occurred suddenly on Wednesday, January 3 of Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford town. Jeff will be sadly missed by his partner Bernie, daughter Carla, son Jed, family, friends, neighbours and his loving family in England.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 8 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.



Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence following a short illness, on Wednesday, January 3 of Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Brian and brother Padraig, Seán is deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and devoted children Micheál, Hospital, Co Limerick; Darina, Whitegate, Co Clare; Seanie, Ballymore, Co Longford; Nóirín, Blackrock, Co Dublin; Niall Vancouver, Canada; sister Moy MacEoin, Kinvara, Co Galway; grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 6 at 12 noon in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh. Burial afterwards in St Felim's New Cemetery.



Tommy Kiernan Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 5 of Tommy Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly, Cornafest, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim). Sadly missed by his wife Pam, sons James, Tommy, Ollie, daughters Anne, Pamela, Maria and Donna, sister Elizabeth McGlynn, grand-children and extended family. Predeceased by his sister Rosellen McGovern and brother James Kiernan.

Reposing at his house on Saturday, January 6 from 2pm - 6pm. House private at all other times for family and relatives. Removal from his residence on Sunday, January 7 at 12.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Specialist Palliative Care Services, Cavan.



Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Thursday, December 21, 2017 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Snows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Burial takes place in Eugene, Missouri on Tuesday, January 9. A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later date.

Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness at Hyde Nursing Home Ventnor, Isle of Wight, on Wednesday, January 3 of Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving father Martin and brother Mattie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, step sons Christopher and Paul, Mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to take place in Ventnor for a Private Service. Memorial Mass to take place in Castletown Finea at a later date.



Johnny Greene, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Thursday, January 4 of Johnny Greene, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Angela. He will be sadly missed by his friend and partner, Bernie, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposed at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday January 5. Removal on Saturday, January 6 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

