Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Frank Farrell, Drumnavanagh, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan, on Monday, December 25 of Frank Farrell, Drumnavanagh, Cavan, formerly Bridge Street, shoe sales and repairs, Cavan Town and Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Mollie and brother of the late Peter, Pat and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Philip (Birmingham),Tommie (Cornadrung), John (Granard), sister Lena Phillips (Durnafers, Gowna), his good friend Bríd, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many, many good friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Wednesday evening, December 27 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan on Thursday morning, December 28 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, December 26 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers James, Eugene, and Tony. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy & Martin his sisters Mary, Kathleen, Helen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, December 28 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass Friday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to the Alzheimers Society.

Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, December 25 of Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe. Rest In Peace. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Kathleen (Berry, Ballygar) and Mamie (Gearty Kilglass), brother and sisters, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday evening, December 27 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 28 at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Restaurants and Take Away business in Ballygar and Tuam will be closed until Friday, December 29.

Enquiries to Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker, Tarmonbarry 043 3326021.



Lily Prunty (née Burbage), Woodstock, Ranelagh, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 94th year, in the tender care of the staff of Whitebeam Unit in Clonskeagh Community Care, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 25 of Lily Prunty (nee Burbage) formerly of Woodstock, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and Johnston's Bridge, Bornacoola, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of son Joe, daughters Dympna and Eileen, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Bernard and Gerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son's residence, 2 The Park, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, on Wednesday evening, December 27 from 6pm. Removal to St Dominic's Church, Tallaght, on Thursday morning, December 28 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery, Co. Longford, arriving at 2.30pm approximately.



Michael Maguire, Lisnacreevagh, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, December 25 of Michael Maguire, Lisnacreevagh, Colehill, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sisters, Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles, USA) and Sr Margaret (Tallaght, Dublin) his nephew Kieran Kavanagh, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday. December 27 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcommack Cemetery.

Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bruckless, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year, on Saturday, December 23 of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her brothers; Bill and John and her sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed her brother; Robert (Sonny), sisters-in-law Muriel and Molly, nieces; Sharon and Sandra, nephews; Alex, David and Andrew, her friend Sinead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral Service in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Wednesday, December 27 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, December 23 of Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co Leitrim. Cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Predeceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncle’s aunt’s relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola. Family time only on Wednesday morning.

Margaret Sweeney (née Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 24 of Margaret Sweeney (nee Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her brother Micheál. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Pauric, daughters; Lorraine and Laura, sons; Paul and Andrew, grandchildren; Michael and Dara, brothers; Cyril, Gene, Sean, Noel, sisters; Teresa, Eileen, Madeline and Laurean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday, December 27 for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment to Oughteragh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Care West care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.



Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (née O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co Cork (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Ruby and Ava, brother Michael (Ladysbridge, Co Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal took place on Saturday morning December 23 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27 in St Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.



Nuala Gordon (née O'Brien), Patrick's Terrace & College Park, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Purts, Kiltoom, following a short illness, on Monday, December 25 of Nuala Gordon (née O'Brien), Patrick's Terrace & College Park, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband P.J. and daughter Edel. Adored and sadly missed by her children Amanda, Philip, Elton, Pierce, Mel and Emma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 27 at 11am in the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

"Family Flowers only, please, donations if desired in lieu, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice"

Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



