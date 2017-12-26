Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Michael Maguire, Lisnacreevagh, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, December 25 of Michael Maguire, Lisnacreevagh, Colehill, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sisters, Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles, USA) and Sr Margaret (Tallaght, Dublin) his nephew Kieran Kavanagh, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, St Stephen's Day from 4pm with Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday. December 27 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcommack Cemetery.

Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bruckless, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year, on Saturday, December 23 of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her brothers; Bill and John and her sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed her brother; Robert (Sonny), sisters-in-law Muriel and Molly, nieces; Sharon and Sandra, nephews; Alex, David and Andrew, her friend Sinead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Reposing at the residence of her nephew David Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola on Tuesday, December 26 from 2pm - 10pm to arrive at St Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Wednesday, December 27 for funeral service at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, December 23 of Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co Leitrim. Cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Predeceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncle’s aunt’s relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on St Stephen’s Day, December 26 from 2pm to 9pm. Family time only on Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.

Margaret Sweeney (née Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 24 of Margaret Sweeney (nee Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her brother Micheál. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Pauric, daughters; Lorraine and Laura, sons; Paul and Andrew, grandchildren; Michael and Dara, brothers; Cyril, Gene, Sean, Noel, sisters; Teresa, Eileen, Madeline and Laurean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence at Church Street, Ballinamore on Tuesday, December, 26 from 2pm - 10pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday, December 27 for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment to Oughteragh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Care West care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.



Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (née O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co Cork (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Ruby and Ava, brother Michael (Ladysbridge, Co Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal took place on Saturday morning December 23 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27 in St Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.



Nuala Gordon (née O'Brien), Patrick's Terrace & College Park, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Purts, Kiltoom, following a short illness, on Monday, December 25 of Nuala Gordon (née O'Brien), Patrick's Terrace & College Park, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband P.J. and daughter Edel. Adored and sadly missed by her children Amanda, Philip, Elton, Pierce, Mel and Emma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter's residence, Amanda Flanagan, Purts, Kiltoom on Tuesday evening (St. Stephen's Day) from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 27 at 11am in the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

"Family Flowers only, please, donations if desired in lieu, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice"

Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



