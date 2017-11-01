Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Michael Brennan, Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 30 of Michael Brennan, Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, at Midlands General Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by sisters Nancy, Gretta and Mary, brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by his niece Catherine Convey (Strokestown), and nephews, Kevin Cox (Legan) and PJ Cox (Bornacoola), neighbours, relatives and friends RIP.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro on Wednesday, November 1 arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Thursday, October 12 of Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, November 5 to St Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin, and formerly of Granard, suddenly at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Brigid (Bebe) and dear father of Donal and Noreen; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Christopher and Caroline, sister-in-law, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday afternoon, November 1, 2017 in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra between 2pm and 4.30pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Thursday, November 2 after Mass at 10.30am to Glasnevin Cemetery.



Maeve Reilly (née Lynch), Coolkill, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, October 29 of Maeve Reilly (nee Lynch) Coolkill, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and late of Lisney, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Jim. Survived by her sons; Gerry, Charlie, Patrick and Sean, daughters; Mary, Margaret and Bernadette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 1, in St Mary's Church, Crosserlough, at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May She Rest In Peace.



