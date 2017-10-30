Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 30, 2017 evening

Ellen Reddin, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, October 29 of Ellen Reddin, 44 The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by her son Niall. Deeply regretted by her husband Vincent, son Daragh, sisters Margaret and Teresa, brothers Johnny and Bernard, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Monday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, October 31 to St Mary's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.



Maeve Reilly (née Lynch), Coolkill, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, October 29 of Maeve Reilly (nee Lynch) Coolkill, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and late of Lisney, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Jim. Survived by her sons; Gerry, Charlie, Patrick and Sean, daughters; Mary, Margaret and Bernadette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Tuesday, October 31 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 1, in St. Mary's Church, Crosserlough, at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May She Rest In Peace.



Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin, and formerly of Granard, suddenly at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Brigid (Bebe) and dear father of Donal and Noreen; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Christopher and Caroline, sister-in-law, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday afternoon, November 1, 2017 in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra between 2pm and 4.30pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, arriving at 5.30 pm. Funeral on Thursday, November 2 after Mass at 10.30am to Glasnevin Cemetery.

