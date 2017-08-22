Deaths in Co Longford Area, Tuesday August 22, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, August 21, 2017 of Mary Frances Hebron (nee Carney), Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co Longford/ Ballinlough, Roscommon/ Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Predeceased by her husband Liam, son Gabriel, sister Agnes and brother James, Mary Frances died peacefully after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Frances will be dearly missed by her sons Liam (Clontumpher) and Dermot (Moydow), daughters Anne (Killarney), Bernadette (Swinford), Rita (Frenchpark) and Caroline (Galway), sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Veronica, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her son Liam and daughter-in-law Maura's home in Clontumpher, on Wednesday August 23 from 2-9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery.

May Nelson (née Kelly), Trilacroghan, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday August 20, 2017 of May Nelson (nee Kelly), Trilacroghan, Curraghroe, Roscommon, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Beloved wife of Malachy and much loved mother of John, Mary, Anne, Eileen, Malachy and Anthony, she will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Mary and Talana, grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday August 23, 2017 from 5:30-7:30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Ballagh, to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday August 24 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Shanley (née Leavy), Sunbury, Middlesex, England and late of Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2017 of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Shanley (nee Leavy) Sunbury, Middlesex, England and late of Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John and her daughters Amelda Anscomb, Sharon Stevenson, Audrey Charles and Dawn Charles, grandchildren, her sister Teresa Walker (Manchester) and her brother Pat Leavy (Scotland), nieces and nephews, her cousin Marie McLoughlin (Lisduff, Ardagh), sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning August 25 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Josephine Richardson (née Fisher), Kilrush, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday August 21, 2017 of Josephine Richardson (nee Fisher) (Josie), Kilrush, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at home in her 93rd year.

Beloved wife of the late Eric and dear mother of Morton, Audrey, Irene and Ruth she is sadly missed by her loving family sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Resting at the family home in Kilrush until removal on Wednesday afternoon August 23, 2017 arriving at Newtowngore Parish Church at 2pm for Funeral Service followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice and Church Repair Funds c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell or any family member.

As a mark of respect the premises of Wilson Machinery, Ballinamore and Edward Woods, Killeshandra will be closed all day Wednesday. House private to family and friends on Wednesday please.

Maura Kenny (née Farrell), Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday August 19, 2017 of Maura Kenny (nee Farrell), Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford, peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family.

Maura, wife of the late Paddy, will be sadly missed by her daughter Patricia, son-in-law James, granddaughter Sarah, grandsons Edward and Aaron, sister Detta (Cox) Lanesboro, brothers Jackie and Michael (Charlie),sisters-in-law Mary and Una, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing in her daughter Patricia and son-in-law James Smyth's home at Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford on Monday August 21 from 3-9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday August 22 at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery.

Rev Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday August 19, 2017 of Rev Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Pastor Emeritus, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooske, peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Galway and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Tighe and brother of the late John, Fr Jim will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Vera (Hynes) and Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, parishioners and friends.

Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Elphin on Monday evening at 8pm.

Reposing afterwards until Prayer Service at 10pm.

Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Smith (née Sexton), Gortahork, Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday August 20, 2017 of Mary Smith (nee Sexton), Gortahork, Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Carricknashoke, Tullyco, Cootehill, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, and dear mother of Geraldine, Michael, Raymond and Paula, Mary will be sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2-9pm today Monday August 21 and on Tuesday August 22 from 12 noon until removal to St Felim's Church Ballinagh arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.