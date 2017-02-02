Deaths in Longford - February 2, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Masterson, Rincoola, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Margo, daughter Catherine, Sons Patrick ,David, and Raymond, his beloved grandchildren and great grandson, son in law, daughters in law, nieces nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, February 2 from 5pm to 10pm and on Friday, February 3 from 12 noon to 3pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church Granard on Friday, February 3 arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 4 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ellen ‘ Nell’ Murtagh, Ardandra, Carrickboy, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, February 1 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Murtagh, Ardandra, Carrickboy, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving family son Mick and daughter Mary (Whelan, Edgeworthstown), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Friday, morning February 3 to arrive St Mary's Church, Legan for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House private please, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.



Philomena Andrews (née Fallon), Ballinderry Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 30 of Philomena Andrews (née Fallon), Ballinderry Heights, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, and formerly of Friarstown, Dalystown, Mullingar and Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ernest and sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 2 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard ; burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.



Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home in Ayrfield, Dublin on Sunday, February 5 from 2-6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 1, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, of Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Legganommer, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her brothers John (Aughavas), Peter (Inny Bar, Ballymahon), sisters Kitty Creavin (Beechpark West, Athlone) and Molly (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Thursday, February 2 from 6 to 8pm with Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday, February 3 at 11am followed by burial in Aughavas new cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Josephine Kelly (née Casserly), Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Josephine Kelly (nee Casserly), Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Anne. Josephine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family her son Robert (Clonmucker), daughters Margaret Hyland (Killshee), Noelle Burke (Drumshanbo) and Imelda (Clunmucker), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Joyce (Dublin), brothers-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Sweet is her memory, dear is her name deep in our hearts she will always remain. May Josephine Forever Rest In Peace.

Josephine's remains will be reposing at her home in Clunmucker on Thursday, February 2 from 12 noon till 4pm. Removal to arrive to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Thursday, February 2 for prayers at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Friday, February 3 at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Fund for Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family time on Thursday From 4pm please.

Patrick ‘Sonny’ McLoughlin, Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Patrick ‘Sonny’ McLoughlin Corraphort, Foxfield , Ballinamore Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, son Sean, daughters Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry and brother Liam (London). May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass Thursday, February 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Foxfield, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private Wednesday, February 1 from 6pm please.

