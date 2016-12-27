Deaths in Longford - December 27, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and in the tender care of the staff at Medical 3 Ward, Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 26, of John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving husband of Nora (nee McCoy) and cherished father of Seamus, Damian, Niall, Eugene, Annalyn (Walsh), Kenneth, Genevieve (Ward), Emer (Gordon) and Noelle (Murphy). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sister Josephine Barry, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonboney on Wednesday, December 28 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 29 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at the Galway Hospice, on Sunday, December 25, of Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway, formerly Bornacoola, Leitrim. Loving wife of John, adored mother of Sean, Louise, Michelle, Ciaran and Alan, beloved grandmother of Shane, Niall, Darragh, Laura, Ciara, Bethany, Sarah Louise and Adam, treasured sister of Brigid, Thomas, Michael, Rita, Sheila and the late Mary, Lil and Anne. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway on Wednesday, December 28 from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Columba's Church, Castlegar. Funeral after 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.



Norman Briggs, 15 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford on Friday, December 23, of Norman Briggs, 15 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Predeceased by his parents. Norman will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Nee Jordan), brother John and sister-in-law Unice, stepson Damien, stepdaughters Amy, Melissa and Andrea, brothers-in-law Benny, Andy, Packie, Michael, Dermot, David, Derek, Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law Anne and Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27 at 2pm in St John's Church, Battery Rd, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Albert Caslin, The Boreen, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife Vera and family David, Sinead, Dermot, Aoife and Siobhan, on Sunday, December 25, of Albert Caslin, The Boreen, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Helena and Samuel, brother Kieran, sister Annette, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives - especially Orlaith, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Wednesday, December 28, to the Parish Church, Strokestown to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice.

Olive Conlon (née Padden), Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital on Friday, December 23, of Olive Conlon nee Padden of Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Village. Loving wife of the late Sean Conlon,Olive will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa,son Shane, sisters Philomena (Phil) Lavin,Patsy Lynch (RIP), brothers Tommy and Pauric Padden, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 5-8pm on Tuesday, December 27. Removal to St Patrick’s Church at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 28. Burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on Friday, December 23, of Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon). Wife of the late John Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (December 27) from 4pm until 7pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Cootehall arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (December 28) at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to" Guide Dogs for the Blind".

George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge, Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, December 25, of George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Josie and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Domnick, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother Albert, brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Tuesday evening, December 27 from 5pm until 7pm with removal on Wednesday morning, December 28 to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.



James Igoe, Ballinacurra, Moyvore, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 24 of James Igoe, Ballinacurra, Moyvore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Pat and Margaret (nee Gavigan), aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Tuesday, December 27 from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Matthew's Church, Milltown, Rathconrath, arriving at 7.45pm approx. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 28 at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No mass cards. Light a candle. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Pieta House. House Private Please. Rest in Peace.



William, Alexander Jones, Parkview, Kenagh, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 24 of William, Alexander Jones, Parkview, Kenagh, Longford. Husband of the late Florence (nee Stewart). Deeply regretted by his sons, William (Nenagh), Ivan and Edwin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service in St George's Church, Kenagh on Tuesday, December 27 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Safe in the arms of Jesus. Family flowers only please.



Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough and late of Castlehill, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her her husband James, sons Brendan and Seamus. Loving mother of Maureen (Castlerea), Theresa (Ballinlough), Michael and Anne (Castlerea), Susan (Ballinlough) and Sean (Loughrea). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy (Ballinlough), sister Bridget (Australia), extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, December 27 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate, Ballinlough with interment in the local cemetery, Ballinlough.

Family flowers ony donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea. House private please.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Catherine. Devoted sister to Declan and David. Sadly missed by Mickey Clerkin and Ann Condon, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, her many friends as well as her cherished friends and the staff at St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Tuesday, December 27 from 9pm and on Wednesday, December 28 from 1pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday, December 29 for funeral mass at 1pm followed by interment to the New Graveyard, Drumshanbo.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.



Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford; son of the late Enda and Rose, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Deirdre Wilkinson and Emer Tomic, uncle Ned and aunts Olive and Kathleen, uncles in law Jim and Bill, brothers-in-law Paul and Alec, nieces, cousins relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 9pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, December 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 24 of Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath. Beloved father of Collette, Debbie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, brothers Sean, Ray, Richie, Dessie, Charlie and Gerry, sisters Collette and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 6pm with removal thereafter to the Cathedral Of Christ The King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 28 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) McManus (née McManus), Main Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 22 of Elizabeth (Betty) McManus High Street Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Carnlath, Arigna, Co Roscommon. Loving wife of the late Paddy McManus and much loved mother of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh, Manus and Patrick, greatly missed by brothers Sean and Barney sisters Patricia(rip), Joan, Martha and Maria sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, December 27 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim for 2pm with burial after in the adjoining graveyard.



Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, December 26 of Margaret (Peggy) Nolan (née Farrell), Doonacurry, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sons Declan, Thomas, Tony, Peter, Seamus, Sean and Martin. Her sisters Maura and Nora, her brother Jimmy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, December 28 from 12 noon until 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Florrie Taylor (née Kelly), Knockdrin, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in her 93rd year in the devoted care of the staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, December 23 of Florrie Taylor (nee Kelly) - Knockdrin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.Beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Helen, Ken, David, Derek and Brian; dearly loved and missed by her children, their partners, grandchildren, family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service in All Saints Church, Mullingar on Wednesday, December 28 at 12.30pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roselodge. House private please.

Richard Wilson, 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 26 of Richard Wilson 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen and formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Richard will be very sadly missed by his sisters Pearl Sheridan, Drumrush, Belturbet, Sylvia Mayne, Kilconny, Belturbet, Mabel Thompson, Convoy, Donegal, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, relatives and friends.

Resting at the home of his sister and brother-in-law Sylvia and James Mayne, Kilconny, Belturbet today, Tuesday, December 27 from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral Service in Carrigallen Parish Church tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, December 28 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clive Magee or any family member. House private on Wednesday please.



