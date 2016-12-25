Deaths in Longford - December 25, 2016

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford on Friday, December 23, of Norman Briggs, 15 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Predeceased by his parents. Norman will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Nee Jordan), brother John and sister-in-law Unice, stepson Damien, stepdaughters Amy, Melissa and Andrea, brothers-in-law Benny, Andy, Packie, Michael, Dermot, David, Derek, Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law Anne and Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, December 26 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27 at 2pm in St John's Church, Battery Rd, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Olive Conlon (née Padden), Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital on Friday, December 23, of Olive Conlon nee Padden of Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim and formerly Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Village. Loving wife of the late Sean Conlon,Olive will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa,son Shane, sisters Philomena (Phil) Lavin,Patsy Lynch (RIP), brothers Tommy and Pauric Padden, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 5-8pm on Tuesday, December 27. Removal to St Patrick’s Church at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 28. Burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on Friday, December 23, of Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon). Wife of the late John Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (December 27) from 4pm until 7pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Cootehall arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (December 28) at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to" Guide Dogs for the Blind".



William, Alexander Jones, Parkview, Kenagh, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 24 of William, Alexander Jones, Parkview, Kenagh, Longford. Husband of the late Florence (nee Stewart). Deeply regretted by his sons, William (Nenagh), Ivan and Edwin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Resting in his residence, Parkview, on Monday, December 26 from 12 noon until 8pm. Funeral Service in St George's Church, Kenagh on Tuesday, December 27 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Safe in the arms of Jesus. Family flowers only please.



Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, peacefully at Roscommon Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Ita Joyce (née Cummins), 14 Aschaill na Bhfea, Ballinlough and late of Castlehill, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her her husband James, sons Brendan and Seamus. Loving mother of Maureen (Castlerea), Theresa (Ballinlough), Michael and Anne (Castlerea), Susan (Ballinlough) and Sean (Loughrea). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy (Ballinlough), sister Bridget (Australia), extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Monday evening, December 26 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate, Ballinlough. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, December 27 at 11am with interment in the local cemetery, Ballinlough.

Family flowers ony donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea. House private please.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, December 23 of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years.

May She Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 20 of Cormac Malervy, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford; son of the late Enda and Rose, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Deirdre Wilkinson and Emer Tomic, uncle Ned and aunts Olive and Kathleen, uncles in law Jim and Bill, brothers-in-law Paul and Alec, nieces, cousins relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 9pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, December 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 24 of Patrick (Pat) Matthews, O' Growney Gardens, Mullingar, Westmeath. Beloved father of Collette, Debbie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, brothers Sean, Ray, Richie, Dessie, Charlie and Gerry, sisters Collette and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 27 from 3pm until 6pm with removal thereafter to the Cathedral Of Christ The King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 28 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) McManus (née McManus), Main Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 22 of Elizabeth(Betty) McManus High Street Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Carnlath, Arigna, Co Roscommon. Loving wife of the late Paddy McManus and much loved mother of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh, Manus and Patrick, greatly missed by brothers Sean and Barney sisters Patricia(rip), Joan, Martha and Maria sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Monday, December 26 from 1 to 9pm. House private outside of that time, thank you.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, December 27 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim for 2pm with burial after in the adjoining graveyard.

Florrie Taylor (née Kelly), Knockdrin, Mullingar, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred, peacefully in her 93rd year in the devoted care of the staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, December 23 of Florrie Taylor (nee Kelly) - Knockdrin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.Beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Helen, Ken, David, Derek and Brian; dearly loved and missed by her children, their partners, grandchildren, family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service in All Saints Church, Mullingar on Wednesday, December 28 at 12.30pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roselodge. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie