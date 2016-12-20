Deaths in Longford - December 20, 2016

The recent death occurred on Wednesday, December 7 of Mary Ann early (nee Collum), Adelaide, Australia and formerly Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, in Adelaide.

Predeceased by her daughter Helen, deeply regretted by her children John, Peter, Caroline, James and Matthew, brother Peter, sister Kathleen Cannon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, on Wednesday, December 21 at 11 am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.



Hugh Farrell, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford / Gorey, Wexford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, December 18, of Hugh Farrell, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford/ Gorey, Wexford, peacefully at his residence.

Beloved husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons, Stephen and Simon, his mother - Babby, Brother -Tommy, Sister - Mary, Grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence in Dunbeggan on Tuesday, December 20 from 12 noon until 5pm. Removal on Wednesday, December 21 arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday, please.



Frank Lynch, Curragho, Cavan Town, Cavan / Annaduff, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, December 18 of Frank Lynch, Retired Garda, Curragho, Cavan and formerly Gortinea, Annaduff, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at his home.

Beloved husband of Marie and devoted father of Orlagh, loving son of Marion and dear brother of Cathal, Michael, Eunan and Colman. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brothers, mother-in-law Peggy Logan (Main St., Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his house on Tuesday, December 20 from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times. Due to lack of parking a bus service is available from Castlemanor Nursing Home. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to St Vincent de Paul or to Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning December 21 at 11am in Cathedral of SS Patrick & Felim, Cavan. Interment afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery.

Mary O'Flaherty (née Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, December 19 of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Wife of the late PJ, predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, December 21 from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning December 22 to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Anna Quinn (née Hourican), Lismagoneen, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 17 of Anna Quinn (née Hourican), Lismagoneen, Edgeworthstown, Longford, beloved wife of the late John, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by her brother Philip, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good neighbours and friends.

Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday, December 20 in St James's Church, Clonbroney at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.





Rev Fr Jim Joe Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Drumlish, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 17 of Rev Fr Jim Joe Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva and Drumlish, Co Longford, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Rev Fr Jim Joe, deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday evening, December 19. Removal on Tuesday, evening December 20, arriving at St Mary’s Drumlish, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 21 at 12 noon. Burial in the local cemetery.

Margaret Toher, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, December 18 of Margaret Toher, Ennybegs, Killoe, County Longford at Saint Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Rd, Longford. Wife of the late Jack.

Deeply regretted by her sons Frank and John, daughter Margaret McKeon (Dromod), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson Sean, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Mortuary Chapel, Dublin Road, on Tuesday, December 20 from 5pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 21 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy Cemetery.

