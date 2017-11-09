Mike Denver for Athlone's Radisson Blu Hotel

One of Ireland's most popular 'Country' singers Mike Denver has once again had a recent sellout Nationwide Tour with 'Full Houses' at Concert venues North and South.

The 'Galway Boy' is getting more popular as each year passes.

Mike has already built up a huge following in his relatively short time on the Irish Circuit and has achieved 14 'Hit' albums and 10 best selling DVDs.

A new DVD is due for release shortly and will be on sale at all his shows.

His show is an excellent mix of Mike Denver hits, country classics and middle of the road hits.

With his excellent Band and a super stage show, this promises to be another terrific concert.

Mike Denver will perform at the Radisson Blue Hotel this Friday, November 10 at 8pm.

Special guests on the night will be Ray Lynam and Caitlin.

Tickets are €30 and are available via 09064 42600, ticketmaster.ie or at the door on the night.