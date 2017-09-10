Top class act 'Anam' comes to Longford

Thursday, September 14, is a special date for your diary, as the Backstage Theatre prepares to host an unmissable show to raise funds for Longford Slashers Ladies and Minor Clubs.

Co-commissioned by the Dublin Dance Festival and the world-renowned National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Anam (meaning 'soul') brings together the skills of world-class step dancers.

Based in Tralee, the award-winning show has received critical acclaim and will come to the Backstage Theatre for one night only.

The show is coming to Longford as part of a nationwide tour, featuring world champion Irish dancing, singing and traditional music from Canada, the USA and Ireland.

Authentic and raw, this percussive dance piece explores the similarities and differences between dancers, each with their own distinct hard show style.

Anam attests to the tradition of 'passing on', celebrating the dance's essential spirit, yet injecting it with fresh energy to create something new.

This show received nightly standing ovations on their recent Dublin run and patrons at the Longford show are in for a real treat.

The show will take place in the Backstage Theatre on Thursday, September 14.

Tickets available from backstage.ie or 0433347888.