Leitrim Arts: 'A conversation in Time'

The show title is a contradiction as the work explores the balancing of contrasts in our daily lives.

The work, made over the last two and a half years, is a mixture of mostly paintings, with some paper mache sculpture and other pieces and is both colourful and intriguing.

Most of the work is abstract, which Brendan has always preferred to work with, though he manages figurative work very well.

He feels that abstraction helps the viewer to focus on an emotional response... Heart over mind so to speak.

“My ability to play like a child is what I aim for more and more while making work, this allows my subconscious to speak through the work and that I feel conveys something we all can relate to and often perhaps deny in our daily lives,” he says.

The exhibition opened on Friday last and will runs until September 23.

There will be another opportunity to hear from Brendan the essence of his art work, as he joins the diverse festivities of our annual Culture Night on September 22.

Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre and Flower Shop, Main Street, Ballinamore.