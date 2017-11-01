Longford Leader Photo Gallery: Crowds flock to Ballymahon for frightfully brilliant Halloween 'Thriller' hosted by Keri Rogers

Keri Rogers and her family certainly love Halloween and their home in Ballymahon would have fitted in perfectly to Michael Jackson's famous 'Thriller' video such was the magnificence of their costumes and decorations.



Keri's 'spooktacular' haven at Slí na Mona was no doubt among the best decorated anywhere in the country.



And she revealed how "everyone that came to the house said we should have had ye (the Longford Leader) out to check it out so I said I'd send ye pictures".

Well, we are very thankful to Keri for sending us in her photographs and we hope you enjoy them.





"We had a great crowd," concluded Keri.

