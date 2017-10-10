Longford's Viewmount House named Irish Hotel of the Year at César Awards in London

Longford's Viewmount House has been named Irish Hotel of the Year at the 2018 Good Hotel Guide César Awards which took place in London.

The success represents a remarkable double triumph for James & Beryl Kearney who, together with Viewmount House Head Chef Gary O’Hanlon, were just last week awarded the title of ‘Hospitality Heroes’ at the 2018 Georgina Campbell Awards.

The Good Hotel Guide is the leading independent guide to hotels in Great Britain and Ireland.

It commended Viewmount House on its ‘cleverly designed, well-maintained gardens’ on the outskirts of Longford town. Beryl and James Kearney’s Georgian mansion has ‘uninterrupted views’ of the surrounding land, and a ‘cheerful ambience’ within.

The 10 César awards, named after César Ritz, are presented to businesses that have demonstrated excellence in their field out of the 424 main entries in the guide.



Viewmount House, hailed as 'a secret tucked away in the heart of Ireland', was awarded Irish Hotel of the Year.

Each hotel is selected purely on merit, based on visits by inspectors and readers.

Speaking on the César Awards co-editors of the Good Hotel Guide, Adam Raphael and M. Astella Saw say: “Our 2018 César winners must be celebrated for their individuality, warm hospitality and meticulous service, which set them apart from their competitors.

Several Irish Blue Book houses are included in the Good Hotel Guide 2018 including Ballymaloe House, Co Cork and Currarevagh House, Co Galway who have been in the guide each year since it was launched.



For more information on the Good Hotel Guide, please see www.goodhotelguide.com